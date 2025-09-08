Settlement Holidays: SEBI Issues New Dates For Derivative, Equity Segments — Check Details

Business NewsMarketsSettlement Holidays: SEBI Issues New Dates For Derivative, Equity Segments — Check Details
The settlement for the cash and Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM) segment for the trade days of Sept. 4 (Thursday) and Sept. 5 (Friday), will be undertaken on Sept. 9 (Tuesday).

08 Sep 2025, 02:13 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday issued settlement dates for both the derivatives and equity segments to account for settlement holidays on Sept. 5 and 8, announced by clearing corporations.

The holidays were announced on the occasion of Id-E-Milad, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Settlement holidays are the days when the stock markets remain open for trading, but the depositories, NSDL and CDSL, are closed. Hence, the clearing and settlement of trades do not take place. The transfer of funds or shares is delayed to the next working day because the depositories are closed.

Cash Market

The settlement for the cash and Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM) segment for the trade days of Sept. 4 (Thursday) and Sept. 5 (Friday) will be undertaken on Sept. 9 (Tuesday).

The settlement for the cash and SLBM segment for the trade days of Sept. 8, 2025 (Monday) and Sept. 9 (Tuesday) will be undertaken on Sept. 10 (Wednesday).

Derivatives

The settlement for the derivative (futures and options) segment for Sept. 4 (Thursday), Sept. 5 (Friday), and Sept. 8 (Monday) will be undertaken on Sept. 9, 2025 (Tuesday).

