Settlement Holidays: SEBI Issues New Dates For Derivative, Equity Segments — Check Details

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday issued settlement dates for both the derivatives and equity segments to account for settlement holidays on Sept. 5 and 8, announced by clearing corporations.

The holidays were announced on the occasion of Id-E-Milad, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Settlement holidays are the days when the stock markets remain open for trading, but the depositories, NSDL and CDSL, are closed. Hence, the clearing and settlement of trades do not take place. The transfer of funds or shares is delayed to the next working day because the depositories are closed.