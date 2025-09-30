Seshaasai Technologies Makes Modest Market Debut At 3% Premium

Seshaasai Technologies Ltd. made its stock market debut on Tuesday, listing at Rs 436 on the BSE and Rs 432 on the NSE, compared to its issue price of Rs 423. The stock opened at a premium of 3.1% on the BSE and 2.13% on the NSE, marking a modestly positive start for the company on its first day of trading.

The Rs 813.07 crore issues was oversubscribed 68.13 times. It received bids for 93,79,90,515 shares against 1,37,67,095 offered.

The allotment of shares was completed on September 26, while the subscription window was open from September 23 to September 25.

The Seshaasai Technologies IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 813.07 crore. It included a fresh issue of 1.13 crore shares totalling Rs 480 crore and an offer-for-sale of 79 lakh shares amounting to Rs 333.07 crore. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 402 to Rs 423 per share.

Notably, The IPO was fully subscribed on the first day, and was booked over 3 times on the second day of bidding.

Qualified institutional buyers category got subscribed 189.63 times. The quota meant for non-institutional investors received 49.89 times subscription and retail individual investors category got subscribed 9.17 times.

The lot size for an application was 35. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor was Rs 14,805.IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the IPO’s registrar.

Seshaasai Technologies Ltd., founded in 1993, is a technology-driven solutions provider. The company specialises in payment solutions, communications, and fulfilment services, mainly for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. The company also provides IoT solutions to customers across various industries.