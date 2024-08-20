Sequent Scientific Hits Two-Year High On Getting WHO Pre-Qualification Nod

Shares of Sequent Scientific Ltd. jumped over 11% to a two-year high on Tuesday after winning pre-qualification approval from the World Health Organization for an active pharmaceutical ingredient to treat parasite infection.

The pharmaceutical company won approval in partnership with Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt., it said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Mepro Pharmaceuticals developed and commercialised the Albendazole chewable formulation from its WHO-pre-qualified plant using Sequent Scientific's active pharmaceutical ingredient. The WHO's approval of the chewable solution is one of a kind, according to the exchange filing.

Albendazole is used to treat parasite infections from taperworm, hookworm, and roundworm infections, which affect millions globally.