SEPC Hits Record High After Winning Rs 232 Crore Contract

Shares of SEPC Ltd., formerly known as Shriram EPC Ltd., hit a record high on Monday after it won a contract worth Rs 232 crore from Hutti Gold Mines Ltd.

Hutti Gold awarded the company the final acceptance certificate for the 2013 contract agreement to build a new circular shaft complete with winding installations at its mines in Raichur District, Karnataka.

“The said certificate from HGML was received by us on Aug. 22, 2024, and confirms that the systems installed and all electrical, mechanical equipment, instruments, DC/AC drives, PLC systems were tested with 11 kV grid power and also with diesel generator power and found satisfactory. The certificate also confirms that, as per the terms of the contract, a one-year warrantee period was also completed,” the construction company said in the filing.