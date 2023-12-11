Sensex's Journey From 60,000 To 70,000: Stocks That Led The Path
ITC Ltd. was the top contributor to the index as it added 2,259 points during the period.
The S&P BSE Sensex surpassed the 70,000 milestone during early trade as positive market sentiment continued to drive the benchmark indices higher on Monday.
The benchmark index gained as much as 0.33% during intra-day trade to 70,057.83.
It took 529 sessions for the index since hitting its previous milestone of 60,000 for the first time on Sept. 24, 2021.
The index underperformed the BSE's MidCap and SmallCap indices, which rose 40.9% and 47.5% respectively over the same period that took Sensex to grow from 60,000 to 70,000.
ITC Ltd. was the top contributor to Sensex as it added 2,259 points during the period in which the index grew by 10,000. Larsen & Toubro Ltd. came in a close second by adding over 2,230 points.
In terms of percentage gain, NTPC Ltd. recorded the highest growth, rising to 2.3 times its initial value, while Tata Motors Ltd. rose 1.26 times its initial value as the second-largest gainer.
Companies, with activities primarily engaged in the power sector, rose the most during the period, growing by an average of 102.5%, followed by those in the automobile and auto components sector, which grew 97%.
The top lagging sector was the information technology over the period. Companies in this sector recorded an average decline of 15.5%.