Sensex To Rise 14%, Earnings To Grow In 2024 Amid Volatility Fears, Says Morgan Stanley

Politics: Morgan Stanley expects the market to trade higher in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election. Historically, the market has favoured continuity and a majority government as this implies limited policy shifts after polls.

"In the event, if the results go against the market's preferred outcome, we see the possibility for a drawdown of 30%," it said.

Earnings: It expects earnings in the current and the next fiscals to be strong, with an improvement in margins due to a durable rise in capital spending and benign material prices. Rising capital expenditure is good for corporate-profit margin until the capex becomes unproductive.

The bear case for earnings is a big slowdown in global growth, rising commodity prices and an election outcome that significantly alters corporate-investment sentiment.

Global markets: India's correlation of returns with global equities continues to decline. The country is a large stock market in terms of capitalisation in a global context and cannot completely deviate from global equity-market trends.

Softer global markets could cap absolute returns, while a strong global bull market could coincide with relative underperformance for low-beta markets like India.

Short Rates: If oil prices drop, it may create room for lower domestic fuel prices and may lead to the headline CPI moving into the RBI's comfort zone of circa 4%. On the flip side, strong domestic growth could create a floor on core inflation.

While it expects the RBI to cut rates in the middle of 2024, the rate cycle is likely to be a shallow one given the domestic growth impulses.

Fund Flows: Domestic flows are likely to stay strong in 2024 but an adverse general-election outcome poses some risk.

Bond Flows: In June, India will join the global bond index, prompting $30 billion in inflows into its G-sec market. The country will join the index with 1% and this weight will increase by 1% each month until it reaches 10% in April 2025. "We expect investors to pre-position themselves before the index inclusion."

Oil Prices: While India remains less affected by these than the past, further rises in the oil price, especially above $110, will present headwinds to the macro. Oil affects India in both the current account and inflation, and therefore, interest rates, currency and growth.