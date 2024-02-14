Sensex Slips Below 71,000, Nifty Nears 21,600 As Fed Rate Cut Hopes Wane: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded lower through midday on Wednesday as higher-than-expected US inflation data lowered expectations of a rate cut anytime soon.

As of 11:57 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 fell 126.55 points, or 0.58%, to 21,616.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 476.46 points, or 0.67%, to 71,078.73.

The Sensex hit an intraday low of 70,809.84, and the Nifty fell as low as 21,530.20.

"Today, India's primary indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, initiated trading with a decline exceeding 0.5%, influenced by global patterns triggered by a U.S. inflation report surpassing expectations," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online.

"As investors navigate Dalal Street, the stock market sentiment remains cautious due to weaker-than-expected Wall Street cues, primarily driven by U.S. inflation readings exceeding economists' forecasts. While uncertainties loom, opportunities emerge with the addition of five new stocks to the MSCI Global Standard Index," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president, research, Mehta Equities Ltd.