Sensex, Nifty Witness Steepest Decline Since January: What's Next For Investors?
There is a cautious approach from the market participants and they are booking profit.
Analysts advised investors to use the sell-on-rise strategy amid some selling pressure as the benchmark stock indices posted the worst single-day drop in over three months on Thursday.
The Nifty, which closed below the 22,000 mark, has now slipped below the 50-day moving average and is approaching the 100-day moving-average support area. In the last four–five trading sessions, the near-term trend has turned on the bearish side, according to Rajesh Palviya, senior vice president of technical and derivatives research at Axis Securities.
Sell on rise would be the strategy at this moment till the Nifty is not above 22,250 on a closing basis, Palviya told NDTV Profit on Thursday. "So whatever minor pullback we get in the market should be used as a selling opportunity for Nifty."
Most of the sectors that are in the bullish zone are attracting profit-taking, while the other underperforming sectors are getting more short-selling. There is a cautious approach from the market participants, and they are booking profit, according to Palviya.
"It is best to remain on the sidelines (rather) than chasing stocks that have already done well," Chakri Lokapriya, managing partner at RedStrawBerry LLP, said.
Lokapriya pointed out that there are pockets within the industrial, railway, defence and even infrastructure and banking sectors where stocks are looking reasonable. "But since there is already money made, I think on days like this, it is easier to take money off the table."
Palviya underscored that if the Nifty Bank, which closed below the 48,000 mark, continues to be below these levels, then it would be challenging in the near term.
Explaining the fall in the banking sector, Lokapriya said that with the sentiments being low, any negative news is taken at a higher magnitude. This is why, he said, the regulatory action by the Reserve Bank of India is being taken so harshly despite the action helping banks improve their balance sheets.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.