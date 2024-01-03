Sensex, Nifty Trade Near Day's Low As IT, Banking Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices extended their decline through midday on Wednesday, mirroring a similar trend across global peers. Information technology and banking stocks led to the losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 hit a five-day low of 21,538.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell to a six-day low of 71,442.23 so far in the day.

At 11:39 a.m., the Nifty 50 was 101.70 points, or 0.47%, lower at 21,564.10, while the Sensex declined 342.02 points, or 0.48%, to 71,550.46.