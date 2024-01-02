Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As ICICI Bank, Infosys, L&T Weigh: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark indices continued to trade lower through midday on Tuesday, tracking a decline in the IT and financial services sectors.

As of 12:06 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.73%, or 532.58 points, lower at 71,747.16, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.59%, or 128.40 points, to 21,611.35.

Intraday, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.91% to 71,613.74, and the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.86% to 21,555.65.

"Technically, both the indices hit a new record of 21834.35/72561.91 after a slow start but corrected sharply due to sustained profit-booking at higher levels. We believe that the current market structure is volatile, and on the intraday chart, the index has formed a reversal," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

"Intraday formations indicate that the weak sentiment is likely to continue as long as the indices are trading below 21850/72600. If the index trades below that level, the market can touch the level of 21600–21500/71900–71500 again. On the other hand, if it trades above 21850/72600, the index may rise to 21900-22000/72750-73000," he said.