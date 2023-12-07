Sensex, Nifty Snap Seven-Day Rally As Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HUL Drag: Midday Market Update

The benchmark indices snapped a seven-day winning streak and fell in early trade before coming off its day's low on Thursday.

As of 12.12 p.m. the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 17 points or 0.08% lower at 20,920.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 79 points or 0.11% down at 69,574.58. The Nifty and the Sensex declined as much as 0.42% and 0.48%, respectively during the day.