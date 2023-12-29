Sensex, Nifty Trade Low As Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI Decline: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell during midday on Friday as Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India dragged. A decline in financial services, and information technology sector stocks also exerted pressure on the indices.

As of 12:40 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 59.05 points, or 0.27% down at 21,715.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 192.65 points, or 0.25% lower at 72,214.85.

The indices snapped a four-day winning streak and opened lower. Intraday, the Nifty declined 98.60 points, or 0.45% to 21,680.10, while Sensex fell 317.83 points, or 0.44% to 72,092.55.