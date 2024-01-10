Sensex, Nifty Trade Little Changed Amid Volatility: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were little changed through midday on Wednesday as ICICI Bank Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. led the gains, while NTPC Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. weighed.

As of 11:55 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.03%, or 21.58 points, to 71,404.79, while the NSE Nifty 50 lost 0.02%, or 4.25 points, to trade at 21,540.60. The Sensex rose to an intraday high of 71,498.83, and the Nifty 50 touched 21,573.90.

"Nifty 50 witnessed profit booking from the resistance of 21,700 levels, and sustenance below 21,500 would put pressure to test the lower breakout down range. On the higher side, the resistance would continue near 21,700 levels, while the weekly pivot support is placed at 21,350, where we could expect some pullback. RSI is oversold on hourly charts, and other key technical indicators are in the lower range, so we expect some pullback," said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.