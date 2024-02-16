Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher As Infosys, M&M, L&T Gain: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark stock indices continued to advance through midday on the last session of the week as Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. gained.

As of 12:06 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 134.20 points, or 0.61% higher at 22,044.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 371.00 points, or 0.51% at 72,421.38.

Intraday, Nifty rose 0.62% to 22,045.95, and the Sensex advanced 0.58% to 72,469.45. Nifty reclaimed the 22,000 mark for first time since Feb 8.

The index has closed in a doji candle near the higher range and a crossover of 22,000 levels will give a strong upward move in index pivot, said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd. A doji candle near the higher range indicates bullish trend.

The support levels would move higher to 21,700, with the trend moving upwards and 21,450 will be the major trend reversal levels. RSI is trending above its average line and other key technical indicators are poised for an up move, Jain said.