Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher As ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, L&T Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading higher through midday during the special trading session on Saturday, as shares of ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. gained.

As of 12:12 p.m. the S&P BSE Sensex was 535.28 points, or 0.75% higher at 71,722.14, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 183.85 points, or 0.86% higher at 21,646.10.

Intraday, the Sensex rose to 72,026.26, while the Nifty 50 touched a high of 21,720.30.

"The Indian stock market witnessed a commendable recovery driven by positive global sentiments yesterday. This optimistic trend has extended into today as well," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online.

Following a gap-up opening, it is expected that the Nifty will consolidate around its current levels. Even with possible short-term ups and downs, the larger trend indicates that it's a good idea to sell when prices are going up, Jain said.