Sensex, Nifty Start 2024 On Tepid Note After Selloff In Last Hour: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices ended the first day of 2024 little changed on Monday as market participants indulged in profit booking after both indices hit record highs on Monday.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled 31.68 points, or 0.04%, higher at 72,271.94, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 10.50 points, or 0.05%, to end at 21,741.90.

Both Nifty and Senex hit a record high of 21,834.35 and 72,561.91, respectively, on Monday.