Sensex, Nifty Soar Over 1% To Record High As Infosys, TCS Lead: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices closed at a record on Friday, ending higher for the seventh consecutive week as Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. gained.

The NSE Nifty 50 jumped 274 points or 1.29%, to 21,456.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex surged 970 points or 1.37%, to close at 71,483.75.

The Nifty Bank breached the 48,200 level for the first time during the last leg of the trade. The index settled at 0.86% or 411 points, higher at 48,143.55.

The buoyancy continued in the market as investors were expecting the clouds over US growth to recede by the second half of 2024 and that the economy would achieve a soft landing due to normalisation in monetary policy, according to Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. "The IT index outperformed (on) expectations of a rise in demand in the US economy."