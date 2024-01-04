Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Fall To End Higher Led By Financial Services Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped a two-day losing streak to end higher on Thursday, led by gains in financial services companies.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 141 points or 0.66% higher at 21,658.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 491 points or 0.69% to close at 71,847.57.

"Technically, after a short-term correction, the indices (Nifty and Senex) took support near 21,500/71,300 and bounced back sharply," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities. "We are of the view that the intraday texture of the market is bullish, but the sentiment could change if the index slips below 21,550/71,500."

"For the bulls, now 21,550/71,500 would act as a trend-decisive level; above the same, the market (Nifty and Sensex) could continue to rally till 21,700/-21,750/72,100/72,350. On the flip side, below 21,550/71,500, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below which, it (Nifty and Sensex) could retest the level of 21,500–21,425/71,300–71,100."