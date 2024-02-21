Sensex, Nifty Snap Six-Day Rally Amid Weak Global Cues: Market Wrap

The benchmark stock indices erased early gains and declined sharply to snap a six-session rally on Wednesday as most sectors, especially media and IT, dragged.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 434.31 points, or 0.59%, lower at 72,623.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 141.90 points, or 0.64%, to end at 22,055.05.

During the day, the Sensex fell as much as 0.83% to 72,450.56, while the Nifty declined 0.90% to 21,997.95.