Sensex, Nifty Scale Record High After Fed Rate Cut: What Analysts Say

Indian stock markets opened to a positive momentum following the US Federal Reserve rate cut on Wednesday. Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh lifetime highs on Thursday amid strong global cues.

With the Fed cutting its interest rates by a massive 50 basis points, the Sensex jumped 688.55 points, or 0.83% higher at 83,636.77, as of 9:20 a.m. Nifty soared 80.45 points or 0.71% higher at 25,558.00.

HDFC Bank Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were the top gainers of Nifty 50 at open.

The US Federal Open Market Committee cut the federal fund target range by 50 bps to 4.75% to 5.%. A further 50 basis points rate cut by the end of 2024 is also projected.

Based on the technical market pattern, Kotak Securities Executive Vice President and Head of Equity Research, Shrikant Chauhan, saw buying support between 25,300 and 25,200 levels.

“If there is any correction, it will be an opportunity for short-term traders to enter the long position. If there are some medium to long-term positions, you should start taking long bets in this market because markets are still above their important support levels,” he said.

Chauhan added that the Nifty 50 closing above 25,550 is something that will change the entire sentiment of the market.