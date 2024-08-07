Sensex Nifty Rebound After Three-Day Slump, Log Best Day In Eight Sessions: Market Wrap

Indian benchmark stock indices snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday and posted the best session in eight days as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. led gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 322.70 points, or 1.34% higher at 24,315.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 874.94 points, or 1.11% at 79,468.01.

Intraday, Nifty rose as much as 1.44% to a high of 24,337.70, and Sensex rose 1.335% to a high of 79,565.40.

After two days of correction, Nifty has formed a green candle but its long-legged DOJI pattern indicates indecisiveness still. As long as the index holds its support level of 23,960, there is a chance to soar higher to 24,550, followed by 24,700, said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Share Brokers Pvt.