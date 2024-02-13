Sensex, Nifty Rebound After One-Day Drop: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and banking stocks, ahead of the release of U.S. January CPI data.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 127.20 points, or 0.59%, higher at 21,743.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 482.70 points, or 0.68%, to end at 71,555.19.

The Nifty 50 hit an intraday high of 21,766.80, and the Sensex touched a high of 71,662.74.

"We have shared earlier too that from hereon, there could be a steady rise in volatility with the general elections approaching closer, and hence, one should reduce leverage and regularly keep booking profits at higher levels. Also, one should be selectively placed in large caps and reduce exposure in mid caps and small caps where the results are not coming in line with the price moves," said Sudeep Shah, deputy vice president and head of technical and derivative research desk at SBI Securities.