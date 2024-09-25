Sensex, Nifty Post Record Close In Last Hour Recovery, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank Lead: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex recovered from the day's low in the last leg of the trade to end Wednesday at record close. HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. added to the gains. This is the fourth consecutive session that India's benchmarks recorded fresh highs.

The Nifty 50 ended 63.75 points, or 0.25% higher at 26,004.15, and the Sensex ended up 255.83 points, or 0.30% at 85,169.87.

Nifty ended at the highest closing level for the fourth session in a row.

In the last few minutes of the trade, the index gained 0.36% to a record high of 26,032.80, and Sensex rose 0.39% to a fresh high of 85,247.42.

Earlier in the day, the Nifty 50 declined 0.27% to 25,871.35, and the Sensex had fallen 0.20% to 84,743.04.