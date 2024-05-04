Sensex, Nifty Poised For Rebound On FM Clarification, Positive US Data

Indian stock indices are poised for a potential rebound on Monday following a significant sell-off on Friday that saw a sharp decline in benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50. Market experts anticipate this pullback to be supported by clarifications from the Finance Minister and positive US employment data, among other factors.

Trigger for Friday's Market Sell-Off

The intense market sell-off on Friday was triggered by speculative reports suggesting impending income tax changes post-elections, causing the Sensex to plummet by 1,100 points. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman swiftly addressed these concerns and dismissed the "speculative" report.

Responding on social media, Sitharaman expressed disbelief, stating, "Wonder where this came from. Was not even double-checked with @FinMinIndia. Pure speculation." The current tax structure in India involves varying treatments for different financial assets, highlighting the market's sensitivity to potential policy shifts during the election season.

According to Deepak Jasani, retail research head at HDFC Securities, "The sell-off was triggered by reports on tax reforms and a cooling down of expectations regarding the extent of NDA's majority ahead of the third phase of elections."