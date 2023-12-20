Sensex, Nifty Off Highs As ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Axis Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark indices were trading off their day's high as HCL Technologies Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. fell.

As of 12:01 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 176.25 points, or 0.25% higher at 71,617.06, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 70.70 points, or 0.33% up at 21,521.80.

Earlier in the day, the Sensex touched a life-high of 71,913.07, and the Nifty 50 rose to a record high of 21,593.00.

"Nifty 50 has reversed its previous day loss and we expect the markets to consolidate at current levels with stiff resistance at 21,700 levels. A minor retracement to the lower range of 21,100 levels cannot be ruled out, which is the rising channel support line over the past few weeks," said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd.