Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Low As HDFC Bank, RIL Gain: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark indices recovered from their fall through the midday on Thursday after hitting fresh lifetime highs in early trade due to gains in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

As of 12:09 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 82.55 points, or 0.38% higher at 21,737.30, after hitting a lifetime high of 21,759.05 points. While, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 252.01 points, or 0.35% at 72,290.44, after hitting a record high of 72,406.75.

"Indian stocks are reaching new highs, buoyed by optimism surrounding the nation's macroeconomic fundamentals and robust global market trends," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online.

"Currently, Nifty is at 21,700, with Bank Nifty surpassing 48,400. Looking at the technical side, Nifty 50 is expected to stay supported between 21,575 and 21,600. Overall, market sentiments are positive, FIIs have made substantial purchases, once again, adopting a "buy on dip" strategy is advisable," he said.