Sensex, Nifty Near Day's High Led By L&T, IT Stocks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains to trade near the day's high through midday on Tuesday, led by gains in Larsen & Toubro and IT stocks.

As of 12:00 noon, the NSE Nifty 50 gained 189.50 points, or 0.88%, to 21,702.50, and the S&P BSE Sensex traded 594.67 points, or 0.83%, higher at 71,949.89.