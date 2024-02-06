Sensex, Nifty Near Day's High Led By IT Stocks, Bharti Airtel: Midday Market Update

Benchmark equity indices were trading near intraday high through midday trade on Tuesday, driven by gains in the shares of information technology companies and Bharti Airtel Ltd.

At 12:13 p.m., the Nifty 50 was 125.90 points or 0.58% up at 21,897.60 and the Sensex rose 375.80 points or 0.52% to 72,107.22.

"We anticipate Nifty encountering resistance around the 21,900 mark due to notable call writing observed in both ATM and OTM strikes," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer at SAS Online. "Support levels for Nifty are projected within the range of 21,650 to 21,725."





