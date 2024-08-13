Sensex, Nifty Log Worst Session In Over A Week As Bank Stocks Weigh: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices ended lower for the second consecutive day to log their worst session since Aug. 5 as shares of banks weighed on them. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 208 points or 0.85%, down at 24,139.0 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 692.89 points or 0.87%, lower at 78,956.03.

During the day, both the Nifty and the Sensex fell as much as 0.95% to 24,116.50 and 78,889.38, respectively.

"With a big red candle, the index (Nifty) is comfortably back in the range of 23,960–24,400," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers, said. "We advise to wait until the index provides a clear picture by violating either range."