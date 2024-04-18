Sensex, Nifty Log Worst Losing Streak In Five Months As Axis, ICICI Bank Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices erased intraday gains to extend their losing streak to the fourth session on Thursday as Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged. The benchmarks have now recorded the longest losing streak since Oct. 26. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 152.05 points or 0.69%, lower at 21,995.85 and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 454.69 points or 0.62%, lower at 72,488.99.

The Nifty slipped below 22,000 for the first time since March 26. Intraday, the Nifty rose as much as 0.81% to 22,326.50 and the Sensex rose 0.73% to 73,473.05.

The intra-day volatility was higher in the markets ahead of the domestic quarterly results and due to global market volatility and geopolitical tensions, according to Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.