Sensex, Nifty Log Weekly Gains After Scaling New Records: Market Wrap

Indian benchmark stock indices erased early gains to end lower on Friday, after the Nifty 50 hit a record high for the fifth consecutive session.

On a weekly basis, the NSE Nifty 50 ended with a record closing level of 22,212.7, or 0.78% higher, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed nearly 1% up.

On Friday, the Sensex closed down 15.44 points, or 0.02%, at 73,142.8, while the Nifty ended 4.75 points, or 0.02%, lower at 22,212.7.

Nifty claimed a new historic peak on Friday, but struggled to hold ground near the all-time high, said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. "The index perceived selling pressure near 22,300; struggling to surpass this sell-off, the index slid towards 22,200 level in the last hour."

Overall, the market performed well at a broader level, but volatility is expected to continue, Bagkar said.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher on Friday, after the Wall Street stocks hit all-time highs on the back of an upbeat outlook for Nvidia Corp.

The S&P ASX 200 was trading 23.66 points, or 0.31%, higher as of 6:37 a.m., while KOSPI advanced 0.96% to 2,680.95. The Japanese stock market remained closed as the country celebrated the Emperor's birthday.

The bullish mood continued on Wall Street overnight, with a buoyant outlook for Nvidia Corp., as it surged 16%, while fresh data showed that the U.S. economy is still going strong, Bloomberg reported.