Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs: Eicher Motors, Bharat Electronics Lead Gains — Check Top Contributors

Indian equity benchmarks scaled fresh all-time highs as Nifty surged after 289 trading sessions to set a new record, while Sensex followed suit. The rally was powered by heavyweights like Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries Ltd., alongside standout performers such as Eicher Motors Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd., which posted sharp gains from previous peaks.

Despite the milestone, only 3% of NSE 500 stocks are at their 52-week highs, highlighting a selective market rally amid mixed trends in midcap and small cap segments.