Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs: Eicher Motors, Bharat Electronics Lead Gains — Check Top Contributors
The rally was powered by heavyweights like Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries Ltd.

27 Nov 2025, 11:09 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
bse
Benchmark indices reached all time high. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Indian equity benchmarks scaled fresh all-time highs as Nifty surged after 289 trading sessions to set a new record, while Sensex followed suit. The rally was powered by heavyweights like Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries Ltd., alongside standout performers such as Eicher Motors Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd., which posted sharp gains from previous peaks.

Despite the milestone, only 3% of NSE 500 stocks are at their 52-week highs, highlighting a selective market rally amid mixed trends in midcap and small cap segments.

Gains From 52-Week Low Till Now

  • Nifty gained 18% from 52 week low

  • Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra and Eternal gained the most

  • Bharat Electronics gained over 50%

  • Trent, NTPC and PowerGrid fell the most

NSE 500: Stocks At 52 Week High

  • Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.

  • Shriram Finance Ltd

  • Aditya Birla Capital Ltd

  • Hero Motocorp Ltd

  • AU Small Finance Bank Limited

  • GMR Airports Limited

  • IIFL Finance Ltd

  • Reliance Industries Ltd

  • PTC Industries Ltd

  • Max Financial Services Ltd

  • Larsen and Toubro Ltd

Broader Market Performance

Nifty Midcap 150 gains 0.37%

Top gainers in NIFTY Midcap 150 were Bombay Stock Exchange, Waaree Energies Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd., Muthoot Finance Ltd., GE Vernova T&D India Ltd.

Nifty Smallcap 250 losses 8.53%

Top gainers in Nifty SmallCap 250 were Force Motors Ltd., Ather Energy Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.

Nifty & Bank Nifty: Key Gainers And Losers

Nifty 50 Top Gainers

  • Eicher Motors Ltd.

  • Bharat Electronics Ltd.

  • Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bank Nifty Top Gainers

  • Bank Nifty gained 10.58%

  • Canara Bank

  • Federal Bank

  • AU Small Finance Bank

Sectoral Indices Performance

  • Nifty PSU bank gained most in Nifty rally, up over 24%

  • Indian Bank, Bank of India and Canara Bank gained the most in Nifty PSU Bank

  • Indian Bank gain over 60% from last record high

  • Bank of India and Canara Bank gain over 30% from previous record high

Nifty 50 Stock Top Losers 

  • Trent Ltd. fell 45%

  • Tata Motors PV fell 40%

  • Bajaj Auto Ltd. fell 28%

  • Coal India Ltd. fell 27%

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. 27%

