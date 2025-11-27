Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs: Eicher Motors, Bharat Electronics Lead Gains — Check Top Contributors
The rally was powered by heavyweights like Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries Ltd.
Indian equity benchmarks scaled fresh all-time highs as Nifty surged after 289 trading sessions to set a new record, while Sensex followed suit. The rally was powered by heavyweights like Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries Ltd., alongside standout performers such as Eicher Motors Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd., which posted sharp gains from previous peaks.
Despite the milestone, only 3% of NSE 500 stocks are at their 52-week highs, highlighting a selective market rally amid mixed trends in midcap and small cap segments.
Gains From 52-Week Low Till Now
Nifty gained 18% from 52 week low
Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra and Eternal gained the most
Bharat Electronics gained over 50%
Trent, NTPC and PowerGrid fell the most
NSE 500: Stocks At 52 Week High
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
Shriram Finance Ltd
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
Hero Motocorp Ltd
AU Small Finance Bank Limited
GMR Airports Limited
IIFL Finance Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
PTC Industries Ltd
Max Financial Services Ltd
Larsen and Toubro Ltd
Broader Market Performance
Nifty Midcap 150 gains 0.37%
Top gainers in NIFTY Midcap 150 were Bombay Stock Exchange, Waaree Energies Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd., Muthoot Finance Ltd., GE Vernova T&D India Ltd.
Nifty Smallcap 250 losses 8.53%
Top gainers in Nifty SmallCap 250 were Force Motors Ltd., Ather Energy Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
Nifty & Bank Nifty: Key Gainers And Losers
Nifty 50 Top Gainers
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Bank Nifty Top Gainers
Bank Nifty gained 10.58%
Canara Bank
Federal Bank
AU Small Finance Bank
Sectoral Indices Performance
Nifty PSU bank gained most in Nifty rally, up over 24%
Indian Bank, Bank of India and Canara Bank gained the most in Nifty PSU Bank
Indian Bank gain over 60% from last record high
Bank of India and Canara Bank gain over 30% from previous record high
Nifty 50 Stock Top Losers
Trent Ltd. fell 45%
Tata Motors PV fell 40%
Bajaj Auto Ltd. fell 28%
Coal India Ltd. fell 27%
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. 27%