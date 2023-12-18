Sensex, Nifty Flat As ICICI Bank, ITC Drag: Midday Market Update

The Nifty, which went up by around 500 points last week, almost reached 21,500 mainly because the foreign portfolio investors put a lot of money into the market, according to Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Online.

"Right now, the market seems quite positive. But there's a chance that in the next few sessions, things might slow down a bit or there could be a small correction," Jain said.

For the Nifty, the support range is identified at 21,000–21,075, with resistance evident at 21,500. A breach of this resistance level can potentially trigger a further rally, according to Jain. "For the banking index, we anticipate the levels between 47,575 and 47,750 to serve as mid-term support."