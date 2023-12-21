Sensex, Nifty Flat As HDFC Bank, RIL Help Recover Loss: Midday Market Update

Indian stock benchmark indices recovered from the worst open in two months and traded flat through midday on Thursday, as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. led gains.

As of 11:42 a.m., the Nifty 50 was 5.55 points, or 0.03% higher at 21,155.70, while the Sensex was trading up 13.91 points, or 0.02% at 70,520.23.

On Wednesday, both Nifty and Sensex witnessed a sharp fall from their lifetime highs, as investors booked profits a day before weekly expiry. Adding to this, fresh concerns about rising Covid-19 cases also weighed on sentiment.