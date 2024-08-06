Sensex, Nifty Fall For Third Straight Session, End At Lowest In Over A Month: Market Wrap

The benchmark equity indices fell for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and closed at the lowest level in over a month as they erased all their morning gains in the second half of the session.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 63.05 points or 0.26%, to end at 23,992.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.33 points or 0.21%, down at 78,593.07. During the day, the Nifty had risen as much as 1.36% and the Sensex had jumped 1.39%.

"The near-term outlook for Nifty 50 turned bearish, unless it gives a convincing move above 24,400," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers, said. "On the downside, the 50-day moving average support that is 23,880 will be considered as immediate support."