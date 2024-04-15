Sensex, Nifty Fall Amid Israel-Iran Conflict Worries; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark stock indices fell through midday on Monday as investors shunned riskier assets due to the Israel-Iran conflict.

As of 12:09 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 132.45 points, or 0.59%, lower at 22,386.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 461.84 points, or 0.62%, to trade at 73,783.06.

The NSE Nifty 50 declined 1.14% to touch an intraday low of 22,263.55, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.25% to hit the day's low of 73,315.16.

"Our view is that the weak sentiment will likely continue as long as the indices (Nifty and Sensex) are trading below 22,500 and 74,000," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

"Markets will also take cues from the IMD Southwest monsoon forecast and WPI data likely to be released later today," said Avdhut Bagkar, a technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox.