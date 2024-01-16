Sensex, Nifty Fall After Hitting Record High As IT Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark equity indices traded lower through midday on Tuesday after hitting a fresh record high, dragged by losses in IT stocks.

As of 12:05 p.m., Nifty 50 rose 65 points, or 0.03%, to 22,098.10, and the Sensex traded flat at 73,327.10. The Nifty and Sensex hit life highs of 22,124.15 and 73,427.59, respectively, early in the day.

"We have observed that markets tend to perform better six months ahead of election results being announced," said Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives and research at SAMCO Securities.

"As 2024 is an election year, markets should remain buoyant, but one must also expect volatility to shoot up as we get closer to the election results."