Sensex, Nifty Fall 2%: Here's What Investors Should Do

While the benchmark indices tanked over 2% on Wednesday—weighed mostly by banking stocks—market analysts said the pain has just started and investors must switch to a "sell on rise" strategy.

Banking stocks looked topped out even a few weeks ago, according to Jai Bala, founder and chief market technician at Cashthechaos. "The most significant move today is the banking index and we have been warning about it."

"The support for the banking index is quite deep and its next support comes in at about 44,400," he said.

But the Nifty is still above the critical support of 21,448, and Reliance Industries Ltd. is the only one that is holding it up, Bala said. "Reliance looks like it has an unfinished move... and it is at its last sequence of higher highs. Once that is done, I think the Nifty will also start dropping."

When the market bounces, it will switch to a "sell on rise" strategy, Bala said.