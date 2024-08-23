Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains To Seventh Day As Auto Stocks Rally: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Friday, led by auto stocks, tracking mixed global cues ahead of US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole, that may bring clarity on September's rate action.

At 12:03 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 27 points, or 0.11% higher at 24,839, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 50 points, or 0.06% at 81,100.

Nifty is holding its 20-week average of 24,600 levels, which would be key to hold for the broader market up-move, according to Vikas Jain, head of research at Reliance Securities Ltd.

"On the higher side, the breakout of 25,000 levels would extend the up move to 25,300, while on the downside 24,400 will be a trend reversal point," he said.

The relative strength index is trending above the average line and other key technical indicators are piercing to the higher band of scale, Jain noted.