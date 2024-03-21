Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains For Second Day, Mid And Small Caps Outperform: Market Wrap

Benchmark equity indices gained for the second day, with financial services stocks contributing the most to advances, following U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 172.85 points, or 0.79%, higher at 22,011.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 590.60 points, or 0.82%, at 72,692.29.

"Domestic market is taking cues from the global market, infusing optimism, as the Federal Reserve signalled to remain on track for three interest rate cuts this year, despite inflation staying above long-term target," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Short-term traders are taking advantage of the oversold territory from the recent sell-off, he said.