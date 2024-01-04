Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, NTPC Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Thursday, led by advances in Bajaj Finance Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.

As of 12:01 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.64%, or 457.13 points, higher at 71,813.85, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.58%, or 123.30 points, to 21,644.80. The Sensex hit intraday high of 71,862.41 and the NSE Nifty 50 21,659.35 so far in the day.

"Nifty 50 has closed Wednesday at a five-day low, and the 20-day average placed at 21,320 will act as strong support from current levels. On the higher side, the month opening of 21,700 will act as strong resistance, and a crossover of the same would push the index higher to 22,000 levels," said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd.