Sensex, Nifty End Lower For The Third Day: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices continued their losing rally for the third consecutive session on Thursday, as HDFC Bank Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. dragged after their third-quarter results.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 109.70 points, or 0.51%, down at 21,462.25, while the Sensex ended 313.90 points, or 0.44%, lower at 71,186.86.

During the day, the Nifty fell as much as 1.33% to 21,285.55, while the Sensex dropped 1.16% to 70,665.50. In the last three days, both the indices have lost nearly 3%.

"The index has formed a spinning-top candlestick pattern, which indicates a reversal of trend and to confirm the same, the index needs to breach the hurdle of 21,530, while the immediate support is placed at today's low," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares, said.