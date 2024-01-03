Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Day As HDFC Bank, Infosys Weigh: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for a second day in a row on Wednesday, weighed by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.75%, or 535.88 points, lower at 71,356.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.69%, or 148.45 points, to close at 21,517.35.

The Sensex had hit an intraday low of 71,303.97 and the Nifty 50 to 21,500.35.