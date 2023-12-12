Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Investors Take Stock After Record Highs: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices snapped their two-session rally and closed lower as heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. dragged.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 91 points or 0.43% lower at 20,906.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 378 points or 0.54% down at 69,551.03.

Intra-day, the Nifty hit a record high of 21,037.90 points and the Sensex rose to 70,033.64, crossing the 70,000 level for the second consecutive session.