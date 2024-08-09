Sensex, Nifty End Higher On Friday But Fail To Recoup Weekly Losses: Market Wrap

India's benchmark equity indices closed higher on Friday but logged a second consecutive weekly loss, weighed by various global and Indian macrocues, including the yen carry trade, US recession fears, and the RBI governor's hawkish commentary during policy.

However, global market sentiment improved on Friday as recession fears eased after the US registered lower-than-expected jobless claims for the week. The upward revision of the Reserve Bank of India's fiscal 2025 growth estimates also added to the positive sentiment on Friday.

The Nifty ended 1.03%, or 247.65 points, higher at 24,364.65, and the Sensex closed 1.04%, or 819.69 points, higher at 79,705.91. Intraday, the Nifty rose 1.3% and the Sensex gained 1.4%.

Technically, the market's larger texture is still weak, according to Amol Athawale, vice president of technical research at Kotak Securities. "However, as long as it (Nifty and Sensex) is trading above 24,200/79,200, the pullback formation is likely to continue up to the 20-day simple moving average, or 24,525/80,400."

He said that further upside may continue, which could lift the markets (Nifty and Senex) to 24,625/80,800. "On the other side, dismissal of 24,200/79,200 could accelerate the selling pressure," he said.