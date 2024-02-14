Sensex, Nifty End Higher For A Second Day As SBI Leads Recovery: Market Wrap

India's benchmark equity indices erased their earlier losses to close higher for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, on the back of gains in SBI.

The Nifty ended 106.80 points, or 0.49%, higher at 21,850.05, and the Sensex gained 277.98 points, or 0.39%, to close at 71,833.17. Intraday, the Nifty fell 0.98% and the Sensex fell 1.04%.

On daily charts, it has formed a long bullish candle, which is largely positive. We are of the view that the current market texture is non-directional, hence level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.