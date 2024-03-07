Sensex, Nifty End At Record Closing High In Truncated Week: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record closing high in a truncated week on Thursday, led by gains in the shares of Bajaj Auto and Bharti Airtel.

The Nifty 50 ended 19.50 points, or 0.09%, higher at 22,493.55, and the Sensex gained 33.40 points, or 0.04%, to close at 74,119.39.

The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 22,525.65, and the Sensex touched an all-time high of 74,245.17 points.

As we proceed, the banking sector will likely face some challenges in the coming period, said Kushal Gandhi, technical analyst at StoxBox. "The liquidity crunch may create obstacles to credit growth. The intense deposit competition may keep the cost of income elevated."

"Equity benchmark indices edged higher after hitting a record high amid a firm trend in the US market and FII inflows," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. "Moreover, faster than expected economic growth for the current fiscal year boosted sentiments for metal and capital goods stocks."