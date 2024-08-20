Sensex, Nifty End At Over Two-Week High; Finance, IT Shares Lead: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 extended its gains for a fourth consecutive session and the S&P BSE Sensex continued its rally after a one-day blip to record their highest closing since Aug. 2 as shares of finance and IT companies led the gains.

The Nifty ended 126.20 points or 0.51% higher at 24,698.85 and the Sensex was 378.18 points or 0.47% up at 80,802.86. During the day, the Nifty and the Sensex rose as much as 0.6% to 24,734.30 and 80,942.96 respectively.

"With a bullish candle, the (Nifty) Index has filled its bearish gap zone and is now heading towards 24,870 (target of range breakout) with downside being shifted higher to 24,590," Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers, said.