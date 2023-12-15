Sensex, Nifty Continue Record Run In Second Session; IT Stocks Lead: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark indices continued their record rally for the second consecutive session on Friday, with the Sensex jumping by as much as 500 points and Nifty rising around 170 points, intraday.

The Nifty 50 hit another record high at 21,355.65, and the Sensex marked 71,084.08 as its lifetime high.

As of 11:45 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 462.86 points, or 0.66% at 70,977.06, while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 143.70 points or 0.68% at 21,326.40.

Shares of information technology companies tracked their global peers and led gains.

"Fueled by positive global market sentiments, following the Fed indication of a rate cut, the market is poised to sustain its upward trajectory today," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online.