Sensex, Nifty Continue Record Rally For Third Straight Day: Market Wrap

The benchmark indices closed at a record high for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. led the gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 83 points or 4%, higher at 20,937.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 358 points or 0.52%, up at 69,653.73.

The Nifty Media and Oil & Gas rose the most, while healthcare declined the most among sectoral indices.